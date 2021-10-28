ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- What was once considered more of an industrial wasteland in the City of St. Louis, is rapidly becoming a magnet for new development.

"There's probably more momentum here than there's been in a long time,” Will Smith said about the growth he has seen in the Midtown area over the years.

Smith is the Managing Director of New and Found, the development company that manages the new City Foundry, which has quickly become a staple for its new food hall and will soon welcome brand-new projects, including a grocery store, movie theatre and putt-putt entertainment concept.

"It's not about exclusively getting tourists or people that live out further in the county to come in here,” Smith said. “It's really about how do we serve the community of St. Louis, and in serving the community, I think we serve the entire region."

However, Smith is also excited to see how much more foot traffic the Foundry will receive as new development comes online in the surrounding Midtown area. The latest of which will be a $60 million mixed use development called The Edwin, which will include apartments and a 70,000 square-foot Target.

"The city needs more density, it needs more people, it needs more jobs, it needs more people working here and we're all doing that together,” Smith said.

Target coming to midtown as part of $60 million development Pier Property Group announced that a 70,000 square-foot target is part of a midtown development project set to begin this year.

"I remember eight years ago, before the City Foundry is what it is now, [when] it was just a vacant piece of parcel, we had talked to developers about moving a Target to the area,” David Heimburger said.

Heimburger is SLU’s chief financial officer and the president of the Midtown Redevelopment Corporation. He says the university is thrilled this property will be within reach for the students, staff and faculty who call SLU home.

"It will make those students that choose St. Louis University, it will certainly make their town here more enjoyable,” Heimburger said.

This new project is not just a boon for jobs, students and area businesses. Heimburger believes it could also lure more development overall to Midtown.

“The thing that makes Target so special is they attract interests from other parties, retailers or others that would like to develop next to them,” he said.

Heimburger says development in this area is far from over, as the university continues to look at other parcels of land that can be transformed in the future. One area that remains of interest is on Grand and Chouteau, previously set to become the "Iron Hill" development before the pandemic hit.

“That 14, which is actually 16 acres now, is attracting interest from developers across the country, national developers,” he said. “So we're meeting with them and trying to determine what would be the best fit for that location."

‘The Edwin’ development, which will include Target, is expected to break ground in the next 30 days. The opening date for Target and earliest people will be able to move into the property will be sometime in early 2023.