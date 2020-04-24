JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The system that can decontaminate personal protective equipment for reuse is now in Missouri, and will be available to healthcare workers and first responders starting next week.
Through a process using vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to kill viruses and bacteria, the system can decontaminate up to 80,000 N-95 masks per day.
The entire cycle takes about three-and-a-half hours and each mask can be decontaminated up to 20 times.
Those masks are critical in stopping the spread of the coronavirus to workers on the frontlines.
Certain hospitals in the area, such as Mercy and Saint Louis University, have already been decontaminating masks.
They also use vapor hydrogen peroxide, but their system can't handle the same volume as the new one.
There will be 13 sites across the state for first responders and healthcare providers to drop off their N-95 masks for decontamination.
The masks will be sent to Jefferson City, so the entire process takes 72 hours.
