ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City's Black residents were subjected to use of force four times as often as white residents. This is one of the findings of a new study showing racial disparities in St. Louis City's policing.
St. Louis City partnered with the Center for Policing Equity to look into racial disparities in police interactions with the city. The study focused on use of force, pedestrian stops and vehicle stops.
Use Of Force
Between 2012 and 2019, use of force incidents decreased by over 18%. Despite going down, the study shows disparities in the use of force between racial groups.
Black residents account for 47.5% of the city's population yet made up over 81% of all people subjected to use of force.
White residents account for 42.9% of the city's population yet made up 17.8% of all use of force incidents.
Pedestrian Stops
Between 2012 and 2019, the study shows the number of pedestrian stops decreased by 82%, going from 9,452 in 2012 to 1,336 in 2019.
In that timeframe, Black pedestrians were twice as likely to be stopped by police officers compared to white pedestrians. The study shows neighborhood characteristics had a role in how often these stops happened.
In neighborhoods with average crime and poverty rates, Black and white pedestrians were stopped at about the same rate. In neighborhoods with less poverty and crime, Black pedestrians were more likely to be stopped than white people.
Vehicle Stops
Between 2016 and 2019, the number of vehicle stops in the city increased by 11.6%, going from an average of 12,720 in 2016 to 14,192 in 2019.
Despite accounting for 47.5% of the population, Black drivers accounted for 65.4% of all vehicle stops; a much higher rate than their share of the population. White people made up 32.3% of all vehicle stops.
The study shows Black drivers were more likely to be arrested than white drivers at the time of getting pulled over. Between 2016 and 2019, 2.03% of Black drivers who were pulled over got arrested, while 1.17% of white drivers were arrested.
