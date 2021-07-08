The split-screen images could be a glimpse of what public health experts say may lie ahead for the U.S. even as the economy opens up again and life gets back to something close to normal: outbreaks in corners of the country with low vaccination rates.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new study by WalletHub ranks Missouri as the least safe state during COVID-19.
The findings published Thursday ranked Missouri the 50th state in positive testing rate and death rate. On Wednesday, Missouri’s positivity rating was 11%. The study also ranked the state 48th in hospitalization rate, 44th in transmission rate and 40th in vaccination rate.
Illinois was ranked 21st safest state during the pandemic. The top three safest states were Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
