ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new study by WalletHub ranks Missouri as the least safe state during COVID-19.

The findings published Thursday ranked Missouri the 50th state in positive testing rate and death rate. On Wednesday, Missouri’s positivity rating was 11%. The study also ranked the state 48th in hospitalization rate, 44th in transmission rate and 40th in vaccination rate.

Illinois was ranked 21st safest state during the pandemic. The top three safest states were Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Source: WalletHub

