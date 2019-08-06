(CNN) -- The bowls at Chipotle have become a staple for the restaurant, but a new report is drawing some big concerns about them.
The New Food Economy says it found the fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to cancer.
The study says the bowls are treated with PFAs, also called forever chemicals.
It helps bowls hold hot, wet, and greasy food.
But the EPA says those compounds do not break down in the human body and they can accumulate over time.
The chemicals also seep into the soil as the bowls break down, leading to toxic compost.
