ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Those who work in downtown St. Louis near the intersection of North Broadway and Washington Avenue said they see a lot of crashes.
"I've seen accidents happen here all the time,” said Joe Doss.
"People constantly speeding, running red lights, no respect for any of the pedestrians,” said Michael Beaudoin.
A News 4 viewer contacted News 4 to ask us to take a look at the safety concerns about the intersection.
We checked with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department which provided these statistics on accidents over the last six months:
- 19 accidents
- 6 with injuries
- 3 hit and run accidents
- 2 incidents of pedestrians being struck
Buildings on the southside of the intersection have added bollards to protect the buildings from being damaged by cars that may go out of control after an accident.
Bob Guller is the owner of the building at 500 North Broadway.
"There's particularly been an ongoing problem about cars not seeing the light when they're heading eastbound on Washington,” said Guller.
As with many of the lights on Washington Avenue, the stop lights for eastbound traffic at North Broadway are on poles that sit on the street corners. Accidents have been attributed to drivers who didn’t see the lights or may have focused on another one down the street. So Guller and others advocated for a change to the traffic signals and recently a new type of light was installed. The new light has an arm that extends over the lane of traffic to make it easier to see whether the traffic signal is green or red.
"So far it's been up a week and a half and we have, knock on wood, not had any accidents related to people not seeing the light since," said Guller.
According to the city’s street department, Alderman Jack Coatar secured half the funding for the new light and Downtown STL Inc. paid for the other half of the cost. Those who work near the intersection said it won’t solve all the problems but it’s a good start.
