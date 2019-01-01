CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County has a new top prosecutor.

Wesley Bell was sworn in at midnight as the prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County. Bell ousted Bob McCulloch from the seat that McCulloch held for almost three decades.

News 4's Lauren Trager sat down with Bell to talk about the big issues.

“I am excited,” Bell said.

Bell has big plans.

‘It’s time for St. Louis to get ahead of the curve and start investing in these programs, investing in our own citizenry,” he said.

The son of a police officer, a former Ferguson council member, municipal prosecutor and judge, Bell was elected on a platform of reform.

His goals are to focus on public safety but to reverse crime trends, in part through diversion programs.

‘For those low level, nonviolent offenders, we want to give them tools so they don't progress to more violent crime and also, first priority is to expand victim services programs,” he said.

Bell's already announced staffing changes. Former Missouri Supreme Court Justice Michael Wolff and former North County Police Cooperative Chief Tim Swope.

“Do you have any concerns about his previous employment?” Trager asked. “No, I don't,” Bell replied.

Swope resigned from the co-op in September after he'd been suspended.

“It’s very rare that you have someone who understands policing and also the political side, so in some ways, he's a unicorn, so he's a leader and a friend,” Bell said, of Swope.

In December, the St. Louis County prosecutors voted to join the St. Louis City police officer's union.

Bell says while he supports union, the move raised concern.

“There are some concerns with real conflicts and the perception, the optics, as prosecutors, we are checks on law enforcement, so there needs to be independence there,” he said.

But he says he believes most staff members will get on board.

“Nothing will get in the way of implementing the changes and reforms that the residents of St. Louis County voted for,” he said.

Big tests may be just around the corner.

For example, the trial for the man accused of killing St. Louis County officer Blake Snyder is s scheduled to start in about four weeks.

“My thoughts and prayers are with that family but that's the tough part of his job, and we want to make sure victims’ families are treated with respect and dignity and they are kept abreast of everything we are doing,” Bell said.

McCulloch indicated death penalty would be appropriate for the man accused of a horrific attack at the Catholic Supply store.

Bell campaigned on the promise that he would never seek the death penalty.

“Do you stand by that promise, the promise to never seek the death penalty?” Trager asked. “I have no intention to seek the death penalty. However, one thing I learned in law school, you never want to say never, and it’s case by case, but I don't intend to seek the death penalty. We will make sure those individuals never see the light of day with no possibility of parole and that's what my stance has been,” Bell said.

Bell is making history as the county’s first African American prosecutor.

“It’s an honor to serve in this role, and so it's not lost on me being the first of anything, particularly the first African American. It probably didn't hit me that it matters to people and I am proud of that,” Bell said.

The voters, he says, are asking for a movement.

“I didn't start it, I am joining it,” he said.