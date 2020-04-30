CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County will welcome its first ever female police chief Thursday.
Lieutenant Colonel Mary Barton of the West County Precinct will be sworn in Thursday.
This monumental day will look a little different than previous ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally the ceremony would be very large but there will only be 10 people in the room.
Barton was one of eight candidates for the position. She officially begins May 1 while Chief Jon Belmar retires April 30.
St. Louis County is the largest county in Missouri and the second largest police force.
Barton joined the department in 1978 and will be St. Louis County's ninth police chief.
