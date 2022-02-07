New St. Louis County library branch added as pick up sites for at-home COVID-19 tests

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Due to high demand for COVID-19 testing, at-home saliva tests are available for pick up at three branches of the St. Louis County library.
Starting Monday, at-home saliva tests can be picked up at three of the library branches: the Lewis and Clark Branch, the Rock Road Branch and Weber Road Branch. A limited supply of tests, roughly 25 daily, will be available from 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is a restriction of two kits per person.
Kits will be available for curbside pick-up but will need to dropped off to be processd at their health clinics in Berkeley, Pine Lawn, Sunset Hills, and at the North County Recreation Center from Monday-Thursday 8:00-4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:00-2:30 p.m.
Three of the four St. Louis County Public Health Department test sites offer a choice of a nasal swab or a saliva sample to test for COVID-19. A saliva test is the only test being administered at the county's newest test site, The North St. Louis County Recreation Complex.
To reserve a test, you will need to call 314-994-3300. In-person reservations are not accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.