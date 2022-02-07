You are the owner of this article.
New St. Louis County library branch added as pick up sites for at-home COVID-19 tests

Once you use the saliva tests, they can be dropped off at a county testing site for results.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Due to high demand for COVID-19 testing, at-home saliva tests are available for pick up at three branches of the St. Louis County library.

Starting Monday, at-home saliva tests can be picked up at three of the library branches: the Lewis and Clark Branchthe Rock Road Branch and Weber Road Branch. A limited supply of tests, roughly 25 daily, will be available from 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is a restriction of two kits per person.

Kits will be available for curbside pick-up but will need to dropped off to be processd at their health clinics in Berkeley, Pine Lawn, Sunset Hills, and at the North County Recreation Center from Monday-Thursday 8:00-4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:00-2:30 p.m.

To reserve a test, you will need to call 314-994-3300. In-person reservations are not accepted.

