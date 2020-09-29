ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Jail has recently been plagued with controversy, including inmates deaths, allegations of excessive force, and employees coming forward by the dozens claiming a hostile work environment.
“Everything about it was toxic,” said a former jail employee.
This employee spoke to News 4 on the condition of anonymity, saying they recently quit there because leadership had made them feel unsafe coming to work.
“I just couldn't take it anymore and I left,” the former employee said. “It created a dangerous environment when there was no need for it.”
They aren't alone. News 4 heard from a number of current and former jail staffers with allegations including dangerous conditions, improper promotions and even sexual harassment.
The last jail administrator, Raul Banasco, resigned last month after just nine months on the job.
Enter Doug Burris, the newly named acting director of the jail, who spoke with News 4 in an exclusive one-on-one inside the walls.
“I have been in so many jails and prisons, this is going to be nothing new for me whatsoever,” Burris said.
In 2018, Burris retired as head of the federal probation system in St. Louis. People from prosecutor Wesley Bell to US Attorney Jeff Jensen praised his appointment to now lead the county jail.
He started Monday.
“I really think I have to lead by example and I think they will see quickly that I do have an inclusionary leadership style,” he said.
Burris also said he wants to see fewer faces in the jail and reduce the number of inmates.
“My hope is we can stop the revolving door and end up with a lower population than a higher one,” Burris said.
Part of his focus will be on programs that will help people lead law-abiding lives after they leave.
But he says he will also emphasize safety, both for the detainees and the staff.
“To treat everyone with dignity, and have as much respect and a high morale as possible,” he said.
It will, however, be a long road, he said.
The jail is currently undergoing an independent personnel investigation, with others likely on the way.
But Burris said he is committed.
“I think everyone is going to find it much better place,” he said.
