CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Sam Page held his first press conference as the new St. Louis County Executive Tuesday and laid out his priorities.
Page has served on the St. Louis County Council since 2014 but was selected to replace Steve Stenger, who resigned after being indicted by a federal grand jury.
“We're going to take county government in a new direction. That we're going to emphasize accountability, transparency and professionalism in procedures in county government,” said Page.
Stenger was indicted on three counts of bribery after what the U.S. Attorney’s Office said was a 1-year old investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said the investigation is ongoing.
One of the first things Page said he’d address as county executive is making a change to two economic development agencies tied to questionable contracts that were referred to in the indictment.
"One of my top priorities will be settling any outstanding litigation surrounding the Port Authority. One of my first actions will be to replace the Board of the Economic Partnership and request that they move forward in a search for new leadership,” said Page.
The new county executive said he’d spoken with Missouri Governor Mike Parson about the leadership change and that Parson pledged to support the county’s economic development efforts.
Page also said he welcomed a state audit of the county but wouldn’t comment specifically on the Better Together plan for a merger of St. Louis City and St. Louis County until he spoke with Mayor Lyda Krewson and the Municipal League.
But he hinted at where he stands.
"As a general rule I would not support a process that would make changes in county government that would not be decided on exclusively by city and county voters,” said Page.
Page said he would be taking a leave of absence from his medical practice as an anesthesiologist to serve as county executive.
