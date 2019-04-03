ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man who's never run for office before will be leading the City of St. Charles for the next four years.
Dan Borgmeyer defeated two-term St. Charles Mayor Sally Faith.
Borgmeyer is definitely pro-business.
He says one of the biggest challenges ahead is modifying the "business culture" in St. Charles.
“I'm ready to do the job, excited about the job, passionate about the job, impatient about the amount of time it's going to take to do things,” he said. “I’m sure I'm going to have to take the business approach, along with the government approach and try to make those two things meld, but I have every intention of moving the city forward in a positive direction.”
Borgmeyer founded his own advertising company in the early 1970s which is known as BMG Marketing Today.
He says he feels St. Charles has not been as competitive as it should be when it comes to not only retaining but attracting new business, and because of that it's lost ground to cities like St. Peters, O'Fallon and Wentzville.
In addition to taking a strong position on economic development, Borgmeyer said he also intends to focus on other critical areas.
“Number one's crime. It's escalating in St. Charles. I think we need to get a handle on it and stop it right now,” he said. “As far as I'm concerned we’re understaffed police wise I'd like to see the police force expanded They're coming up for contract negotiations, that's an important part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.