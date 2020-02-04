ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Police Department will have a new chief at the helm.
Kurt Frisz has been named the new chief. He previously served as Wentzville's police chief.
Frisz also spent 29 years with the St. Louis County Police Department.
County council members are expected to officially approve his confirmation next week.
Frisz will replace Chief David Todd who is retiring after 42 years in St. Charles County law enforcement. He officially retired on Feb. 3.
Once approved by the county council, Frisz would begin work on March 12. In the meantime, Captain Dave Tiefenbrunn will serve as acting chief.
