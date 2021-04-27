MIAMI, FL. (CNN) -- Scientists have discovered a new species of a venomous spider in Florida that hides in burrows and ambushes prey from a trap door.
The Pine Rockland Trapdoor Spider is related to the tarantula. It was first spotted in a forest surrounding Zoo Miami nearly 10 years ago but was only recently identified as a new species.
Zoo Miami said the arachnid builds silk-lined burrows that are difficult to find, which explains why it went unnoticed for so long. It can live in the same burrow for decades, building a so-called “trap door” over the top used to ambush its prey. The spider’s bite is reportedly as painful as a bee sting.
