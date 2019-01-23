ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – New security measures have been announced for the 2019 Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dogtown.
Those entering the parade and festival area will be required to go through a security checkpoint. Also, no outside alcohol is allowed in the area.
In addition, Tamm Avenue and all cross streets, including one block in each direction, will be closed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. to ensure pedestrian safety.
The celebration will take place Sunday, March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.