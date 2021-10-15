ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Brickline Greenway will pay tribute to an almost forgotten neighborhood.
The greenway, which will include 20 miles of trails, will pay homage to the Mill Creek Valley. The city demolished the historically Black neighborhood in 1959, leaving 20,000 Black residents without homes. The tribute includes an art installation with granite hourglass-shaped monuments. The columns will sit outside the stadium for St. Louis City SC, where a portion of the Mill Creek Valley was located.
A local artist is working with St. Louis City SC to bring the vision to life.
"I've been handed something much bigger than me. That tells a bigger story about this one neighborhood as a reflection of black St. Louis," said post-disciplinary artist Damon Davis.
"I don't think people will understand the magnitude of how powerful this is until you see it," said St. Louis City SC VP of Community Relations Khalia Collier.
The monument will make up a small portion of the Brickline Greenway, which will include pathways connecting Forest Park to the Archgrounds, and Fairground Park in North City to Tower Grove Park in South City.
