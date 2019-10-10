New Secretariat sculpture stops in Kirkwood before heading to Kentucky

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There was a rare and special treat for lovers of art and horses in Kirkwood on Thursday.
A new sculpture of the legendary race horse, Secretariat made a stop at the Kirkwood Train Station.
The sculpture is on its way to Lexington, Kentucky where it will be installed at the Keeneland Race Course
The sculptor told News 4 the piece is generating a lot of excitement around the nation.
"All the people, the fans of Secretariat, anyone that loved the horse following the journey for us, so I'm really excited of that," Jocelyn Russell said.
The one-and-a-half life-size sculpture shows Secretariat running in the Kentucky Derby.
