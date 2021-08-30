ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Area school districts are working through several challenges this school year, from COVID-19 precautions to school bus shortages.
St. Louis Public Schools also suffered air conditioning issues in the middle of a heat wave. On Friday. the district sent out a letter to parents explaining that they’ve had several AC outages in hallways and some classrooms.
"They worked all the way through the weekend and made a lot of progress. During COVID we're hearing about all the shortages out there and among the things that are in shortage are air conditioning parts and even window unit air conditioners so we now have enough window units and we now have enough so the students are cool and comfortable all day during their learning,” said SLPS spokesperson George Sells.
SLPS is working to secure more bus drivers as a shortage continues and causes delays to and from school. More than 16,000 students rely on the bus to get to and from school. In some cases, routes are combined with other schools, leading to longer wait times.
Comparing the school bus driver vetting process to taxi drivers, News 4 learned taxi drivers must complete a criminal background check. In addition, Missouri and Illinois pull a driver history report for all new and renewal applicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.