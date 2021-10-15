ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County police are warning of a new telephone scam targeting registered sex offenders.
The scammers pose as officers and state that fingerprints and DNA samples are required for a federal audit. They then threaten jail time if bogus fines are not paid for fake warrants, suspected noncompliance, and other delinquent fines. The potential victims are told they can avoid prosecution by giving gift card numbers or financial information.
Law enforcement has stressed they do not solicit money and that gift cards are not an acceptable form of payment for any legal fines.
