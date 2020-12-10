ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Saint Louis Zoo has named its north campus facility, unveiling Thursday that it will be called Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Park.
The property is nearly five times larger than the zoo's facility in Forest Park.
Eventually, perhaps 30 to 40 different species will be on the grounds, including rhinos, giraffes and zebras.
"I think all the animals we have out here will be animals that either have a recovery program, they're in trouble in the wild," said Saint Louis Zoo President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Bonner. "There's [either] a plan to bring them back or, because they're here, we can develop a plan to bring them back. The sad thing is there's so many to choose from."
The smallest fenced off areas for the animals will be four acres.
Visitors to the grounds will have more of a vehicle-driven experience as compared to the pedestrian-friendly Forest Park location.
The 425-acre facility in north St. Louis County will be open to the public in 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.