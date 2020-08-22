ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – New safety measures are being put in place downtown to help curb shootings and reckless driving.
Concrete barriers have been put on South Broadway by Busch Stadium to reduce traffic to one lane.
On Thursday, barriers were being installed in a nearby parking lot to stop people from gathering.
"I can't believe what's happening down here with all the barricades," said Karen Boschert, who has operated a hotdog stand outside Busch Stadium for more than 20 years.
The pandemic has killed her business for the season.
"This is depressing because even when we do open up, how are people going to want to come to St. Louis and spend money, keep the businesses going and support everything? The people in West County are not going to want to come here for fear," said Boschert.
Someone else who works downtown thinks the barriers will hurt business in the long run.
"Its other people getting punished for other people;s mistakes," said Max Huddart, who works at Self-Inflicted Tattoo on Washington Ave.
Huddart said business has slowed down since the measures were put in place. Others, however, say they welcome the measures.
Concrete barriers cut down on cruising in North City but the problem moved to the riverfront. Leonore K. Sullivan now has a portable barricade blocking traffic, but the problem has moved to the streets around Busch.
Mayor Krewson also said drivers should expect to see street closures, lane reductions and restrictions on parking lots to stop people from driving recklessly. There's no word from the city how long the barriers will stay.
St. Louis Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards said he believes much of the gunfire is coming from late-night loitering in parking lots. While the city does not have the manpower to increase patrols, Edwards said officers are working to issue more tickets for traffic violations.
The safety measures come days after a high school senior was killed in a crash on Washington Ave.
People who live and work in downtown St. Louis tell News 4 that extreme speeding and rapid gunfire is a nightly occurrence. One resident said he heard as many as 50 gunshots outside his apartment Saturday night.
