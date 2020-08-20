ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – New safety measures are being put in place downtown to help curb shootings and reckless driving.
Concrete barriers are just one of the safety measures that Mayor Lyda Krewson says will be put in place. Overnight, News 4 spotted the barriers on Broadway.
Mayor Krewson also said drivers should expect to see street closures, lane reductions and restrictions on parking lots to stop people from driving recklessly.
St. Louis Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards said he believes much of the gunfire is coming from late-night loitering in parking lots. While the city does not have the manpower to increase patrols, Edwards said officers are working to issue more tickets for traffic violations.
The safety measures come days after a high school senior was killed in a crash on Washington Ave.
People who live and work in downtown St. Louis tell News 4 that extreme speeding and rapid gunfire is a nightly occurrence. One resident said he heard as many as 50 gunshots outside his apartment Saturday night.
