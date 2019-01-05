ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- About a thousand high school students gathered at Lindenwood University in St. Charles Saturday for the unveiling of a new robotics challenge.
The world-wide competition is called First Robotics and in it, student teams design and build a robot.
The students were assigned their task on Saturday. They now have weeks to build their robot before the actual competition.
The students represent 44 regional robotics teams from central and eastern Missouri as well as southern Illinois.
The competition will conclude in March at Chaifetz Arena.
