ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A heart or lung surgery is scary for anyone, much less a child. Now, patients at St. Louis Children's Hospital can ride to those appointments, making the visit a little less scary.
Recently, 4-year-old Ellie got to take a victory lap of sorts. The brave little girl is recovering from a heart and double lung transplant. Before heading home, she got to take a spin in one of two new remote controlled cars in the hospital's Heart Center.
"Look at you go!" said the nurse walking alongside her.
Usually, the cars come out before what can be very serious, and scary procedures, like when Ellie rode it to get a cardiac cath.
"It kind of gave us something to look forward to in the days leading up to it because we knew she would be able to ride the car," said Kali Bowman, her mom. "We were able to talk to her about it. And instead of it being a big scary procedure, it was a fun thing to look forward to."
Kids like Ellie aren't actually driving through the hospital halls, a trained staff member navigates for them.
"An employee here on our maintenance team is a pro working with vehicles like this. He was able to disable the steering wheel on the vehicle so the kids can turn the wheel a full 360 and it has no impact on the wheels," said Allison Faron, a nurse in the department.
The two, new remote controlled cars were donated by the Llewelyn and Long families in memory of their children who passed away earlier this year.
Each family carefully picked out a vehicle with their loved one in mind. The Long family donated a red sports car, saying it looked like a Ladybug and their little girl's nickname was "Ladybug." The Llewelyn family picked a red Jeep, because their little boy loved to ride in his grandparents' Jeep.
The parents wanted to show their appreciation for the care at St. Louis Children's Hospital and make other children smile.
"We have a culture here in the heart center that once you're a patient, you're always a part of our family," said Faron.
