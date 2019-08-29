ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new ride is coming to Six Flags St. Louis in 2020.
The Catwoman Whip will launch riders 164-feet into the air as riders rotate 360-degrees individually. The ride reportedly goes up to 52 miles per hour.
The new ride will be located in the northwest coroner of the park between Supergirl and The Boss.
