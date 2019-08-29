ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new ride is coming to Six Flags St. Louis in 2020.

The Catwoman Whip will launch riders 164-feet into the air as riders rotate 360-degrees individually. The ride reportedly goes up to 52 miles per hour.

The new ride will be located in the northwest coroner of the park between Supergirl and The Boss.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

