ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - New restrictions on gatherings, bars and restaurants in the Metro East will go into effect on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 positivity rate in the area.
Illinois officials made the announcement Sunday afternoon. The restrictions include:
- All bars and restaurants must close no later than 11 p.m.
- No ordering, seating or congregating at the bar or at restaurants while waiting for a table
- Tables at bars and restaurants should be six feet apart
- Reservations required at restaurants
- No party buses
- All reception halls close
- All casinos must close no later than 11 p.m. and be limited to 25 percent capacity
- A limit to 25 guests at meetings, social events and gatherings or 25 percent of room capacity
A full list of restrictions can be found here.
The new mitigation measures apply to St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Washington, Clinton and Bond Counties.
The restrictions are being put into effect because the Metro East has averaged a COVID-19 positivity rate of at at least 8 percent for three consecutive days, August 14-16, state officials say.
The restrictions are expected to last two weeks.
