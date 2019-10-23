ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Residents have seen the new St. Louis Wheel and the new Soda Fountain open at Union Station.
Wednesday, News 4 got a first look inside the newest addition.
The Train Shed, a new bar and restaurant, sent out photos of their space.
The space has a large bar, booths, floor to ceiling windows, and marble-top tables.
It's located where the Houlihans used to be on 18th Street.
Currently, they're looking for new employees. They posted a link to job openings here.
