ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Quattro Trattoria + Pizzeria, an Italian restaurant located on the first floor of the Westin St. Louis, opened its doors on Thursday, just in time for the Cardinals home opener.
“Opening Day was our target date to welcome guests, and we made it 24 hours early,” said Lance Misner, general manager of the Westin St. Louis.
The former Clark Street Grill space was extensively renovated and expanded to create the 140-seat restaurant that sits in the shadow of Busch Stadium.
The menu features a variety of hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and salads. Quattro’s signature appetizer is The Polpette, a shareable, 16 oz. meatball topped with herbed ricotta and served with crostini made with bread from St. Louis’ Companion Bakery.
“We’ve created a great alternative for pre and postgame celebrations, and I think guests looking for a fresh alternative steps away from the ballpark will be pleased," said Westin St. Louis executive chef, Josh Wedel.
