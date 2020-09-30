ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As restaurants in St. Louis County struggle to stay open during the pandemic, a new resolution aims to keep them in business.
St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder is behind the resolutions that suggests bumping up capacity inside restaurants from 25 to 50 percent.
“They’ve [restaurant owners] used seating outside this summer to make up for the loss inside,” Harder said. “Now that we’re into cold weather that seating outside will not be available to them and people won’t sit outside when it’s 30 degrees.”
Harder said the county board passed the resolution Tuesday night 5-1. However, county leaders said that vote is only to show support. It’s up to County Executive Sam Page to decide whether or not to change the mandate. In Chesterfield, Benjamin Brown owns Satchmo’s Bar and Grill. He said revenue is down significantly and believes increased capacity, ahead of the winter months will help keep him in business.
“We need something in the equation to change to save us through the winter,” Brown said. “We’re going to lose outdoor dining and not going to have access to those funds anymore.”
A few miles away, Russell’s Café and Bakery in Chesterfield was forced to close on Sunday. Owner, Russell Ping said it was a decision he’s battled with since May. He doesn’t believe increased capacity could’ve saved his Chesterfield location.
“It’s not realistic to run this business at 25 percent, it’s not realistic to run it at 50 percent so we try to hold on as long as we could but we knew this was probably going to be the end story,” Ping said.
We asked county leaders if Page would increase capacity. The county told us there is no set date, but sent us the following statement on behalf of the health department:
“The Department of Public Health has been working with industry representatives since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to work closely with restaurants and many other kinds of businesses to help them stay in business safely. As we work toward increasing the occupancy limits for these businesses, we are encouraging them to find creative ways of keeping customers as well as front-line employees safe and protected.”
Ping said his locations in St. Louis City and Fenton will remain open and hopes to transfer some employees from his Chesterfield location to those restaurants.
