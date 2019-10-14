ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – New research suggests St. Louis drivers are some of the best in the country.
QuoteWizard looked at insurance quote data from drivers in the top 75 cities in the country to determine overall driver quality. To compile the rankings, the company looked at data on accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.
St. Louis was ranked the seventh best driving city in America. The best driving city was listed as Detroit, while the worst was Portland.
Click here to read the complete research.
