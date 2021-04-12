(KMOV.com) - If Missouri and Illinois were in school, they would be barely be passing. Both states received a C grade for the condition on infrastructure, from roads to bridges to power grids ,in a new report from the White House.

“Sometimes you hit them, and it feels like you ruptured a tire,” said Donna Grayson of the potholes on her commute on I-70.

At Sparks Tire and Auto in St. Charles, it’s a regular reason customers come in.

“This is actually a tire we did today, you can see the damage right on that tire. It can range from a couple hundred dollars to a couple thousand dollars depending on the damage that it does,” said Greg Damon of Sparks Tire and Auto.

According to a recent report from the White House, Missouri gets a "C" when it comes to our infrastructure rating. Top of the needs list is roads and bridges.

“In Missouri there are 2,190 bridges and over 7,576 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 5.9% in Missouri and on average, each driver pays $743 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair,” reads the report.

Illinois has a similar problem.

“In the state, the report states that commute times have increased by 7.3% and that drivers pay $609 yearly in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair. Illinois has had 48 extreme weather events from 2010 to 2020, which cost $50 billion in damages.”

But the price tag to fix the problem is also steep, President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill has a $2 trillion price tag. Republicans such as Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says they support funding for infrastructure, but the bill needs to be paired way down.

“My advice to the White House is take that bipartisan win, do this in a more traditional infrastructure way,” Sen. Blunt said on Fox News Sunday.

Congressman Jason Smith echoed similar concerns with the infrastructure package.

“Missouri has infrastructure needs, and if infrastructure was truly the point of the President’s plan, Republicans would be all about it. But this isn’t an infrastructure plan.

As did Congresswomen Ann Wagner.

“Everyone agrees that infrastructure improvements are needed both here in Missouri, and nationwide. While we have general agreement on fixing bridges, improving dams and levees, paving roads, and extending broadband to underserved communities, nearly $2 trillion in President Biden’s plan has nothing to do with infrastructure and should be considered separately and independently by Congress under regular order,” said the Congresswomen in a statement.

In Missouri, MoDOT has more than $825 million in high priority projects that currently have no funding source. The list includes bridges and roadway improvements in St. Charles, St Louis County and St. Louis City.

A spokesperson for MoDOT says it is too early to comment on the President’s plan, but adds the list serves as a guide for any additional state or federal funding.

“The President’s Build Back America Plan was just introduced last week. There is a legislative process to go through and a lot more details before the states are provided direction from the USDOT on exactly what this means for infrastructure in Missouri,” said MoDOT.