ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An independent consultant group released a security assessment of the MetroLink Friday that highlighted the largest security issues facing the St. Louis transit system.
The report called for better coordination with St. Louis city and county police and criticized the Metro’s own public safety department for having been “competitive to law enforcement, not complementary to law enforcement.”
Representatives from the MetroLink released a statement following the assessment that said they are committed to identifying and addressing these concerns.
“We are responsible for the safety and security of our customers and employees, and this is the highest priority of both Metro Transit and our law enforcement partners,” said MetroLink representatives.
The report surveyed more than 1,800 individuals with a majority saying they are current MetroLink riders. Their top concerns were the lack of security presence on trains and platforms, and passengers disregarding or being unaware of ridership rules.
“Over the last year, Metro Transit and its professional police partners have been working on developing -- and delivering -- an actionable security program,” said MetroLink representatives.
MetroLink said although they have made considerable progress, there is still work to be done, and they are committed to providing their customers with a safe and reliable public transit system.
