ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Construction is still underway at the site for the MLS stadium nestled next to Union Station in the Downtown West neighborhood. New renderings released Wednesday by the St. Louis City SC shows that fans will have a perfect view of the St. Louis skyline.
As a part of the design, every side of the stadium – North, East, South, West – will be open and inclusive . Customers will be able to see the bright lights of the Wheel at Union Station at night and the Gateway Arch to east.
The team and their partners both hope the stadium be more than a haven for sports fans, but also a place that attracts residents on non-gamedays as well.
“With the welcoming urban design, we’re able to push boundaries when it comes to the experience on game day, and every day in between,” said Matt Sebek, Chief Experience Officer for St. Louis CITY SC. “Through the addition of the pitch level loge boxes, upper-level outdoor terraces and our state-of-the-art technology, CITY fans will be able to have the ultimate unique game-day experience.”
The updated renderings showcase the following new designs:
- A new unique set of entries to the stadium on the 22nd Street side to accommodate fans coming from the Northwest and Southwest, along with direct access to suites for suite ticket holders.
- Design enhancements to the East Plaza, which is North of Market, with integrated access to stadium functions including concessions and restrooms to extend the fan experience and promote non-game day community experiences within the stadium district.
- New restaurant and concession areas for fans that both engage the game, as well as views to the city in the North-side corners of the stadium.
- Newly added pitch level loge boxes, which combine the intimacy of stadium box seats and upscale amenities of an Executive Suite, add to the unique game-day fan experience, while putting fans ever-closer to the action.
- Upper-level outdoor terraces, with unmatched views of the field and the downtown St. Louis skyline, bringing the energy of the City within and connecting every view, experience and the overall design to the fabric of St. Louis.
The team has finished the early construction phase. The next major milestone is the placement of the structural steel into the ground in December.
Fans have the chance to sign the first steel beam of the stadium. Click here to enter to win!
