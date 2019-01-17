ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – New renderings are giving us a peek at what we can expect when the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station opens later this year.
The $187 million facility will have more than 1 million gallons of water and feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.
In addition, three new restaurants will open at St. Louis Union Station prior to the opening of the aquarium. The restaurants are The St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, which will occupy the former Hard Rock Café space, The Train Shed, which will take over the former Houlihan’s restaurant space, and The 1984 Café. The restaurants are expected to open in late summer 2019.
Construction on the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station started in November 2017. An exact opening date has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.