ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An empty parking lot on the Saint Louis University campus is up for grabs and nearby neighbors aren't happy.
SLU is in talks to the sell the parking lot to QuikTrip to build a gas station.
Nearby residents in south St. Louis' Tiffany neighborhood are upset because South City has already at least eight Quiktrip locations.
News 4 reached out to SLU about the development and a spokesperson said,
"The neighborhood association has taken the lead in working directly with QuikTrip on this, so Saint Louis University doesn't have anything else to add at this time."
