BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- James Young and his family has to continually mark the site of the grave where one of his great-great grandmothers is buried. Young’s grandmother’s grave is one of thousands of damaged graves at Washington Park Cemetery.
“It just makes me wonder what we can do as a community,” he said.
Jones says he has another great-great grandmother who’s buried here, but because of overgrowth he can’t reach her grave.
“It makes me want to cry,” Jones said.
For years, News 4 has been documenting the anger and concerns about the conditions at the cemetery sandwiched between Interstate 70, Highway 170 and Natural Bridge. The cemetery has been there since 1920. Local leaders say decades of bad decisions by city and county leaders have destroyed the historically Black cemetery.
“There’s kind of a pattern with African American cemeteries, in some ways it feels like there’s an erasure that’s happening,” said Miquilaue Young.
Local leaders say in the 1950’s, the cemetery was paved over and made way for construction of I-70. In the 1970’s, part of the property was taken to expand the airport and then in the 1990’s MetroLink began constructing its rail line.
“A total of 12,000 and 13,000 bodies were dug up and moved and lost to poor record keeping,” said Senator Brian Williams.
In 2020, a judge ordered for the removal of privately-owned billboards that once lined the cemetery. Burials in the cemetery ended in 1991.
“We have a historic Black cemetery that falls right in the middle of my district,” said Senator Williams.
Senator Brian Williams says his office is helping to guide efforts towards restoration.
“A multi-year effort to turn this cemetery into a St. Louis County Heritage site, until a permanent ownership structure site can be established,” Williams said.
In 2020, volunteers launched the cemetery’s 100 anniversary project, they’ve been out conducting clean ups and outreach efforts. Williams says it’ll take an outside partners to help pay the more than $400,000 owed in back taxes on the property. The current owner inherited the situation, ignored by past owners.
“You really don’t want it to be one particular owner, you want it to have maybe a governess board, that would be able to maintain a high level of accountability to keep the cemetery clean, and ultimately in a place that it deserves to be in,” Williams said.
