ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Should some Metro riders be allowed to carry guns? There's a new proposal to allow those with concealed carry permits to bring guns on MetroLink buses and trains.

The bill will be fiercely debated in the coming weeks inside the Missouri Capitol. It's the bill is only in committee and has not gone before the full House or Senate.

Earlier this month, the Bi-State Development agency, which oversees Metro, voted against allowing security guards to carry guns. Their decision followed the deadly shooting of James Cook. He was killed while working at the Delmar MetroLink station. He was unarmed.