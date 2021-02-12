ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Should some Metro riders be allowed to carry guns? There's a new proposal to allow those with concealed carry permits to bring guns on MetroLink buses and trains.
Condolences were expressed for security officer James Cook at an emergency meeting of the Bi-State Development safety meeting on Monday.
The bill will be fiercely debated in the coming weeks inside the Missouri Capitol. It's the bill is only in committee and has not gone before the full House or Senate.
Earlier this month, the Bi-State Development agency, which oversees Metro, voted against allowing security guards to carry guns. Their decision followed the deadly shooting of James Cook. He was killed while working at the Delmar MetroLink station. He was unarmed.
A suspect is in custody after a MetroLink security guard was killed Sunday morning at the Delmar station, police sources confirm to News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.