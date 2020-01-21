ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri representative wants school districts to provide feminine hygiene products for students at no charge.
State Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, is sponsoring House Bill 1954, which requires public and charter schools to provide period products in bathrooms for students in grades six through 12 at no charge.
Period products include tampons, pads and sanitary napkins.
Under the bill, the state would cover the costs through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.