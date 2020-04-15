ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Based on latest modeling, leaders with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force say they expect to see 71,000 people infected with the novel coronavirus by the end of April in the St. Louis metro area.
In his Wednesday afternoon briefing, Dr. Alex Garza with the task force said the number is slightly down from the previous number of 80,000. Garza said social distancing and sheltering in place have helped bring the number down. Garza estimates peak of COVID-19 cases to be on or around April 25 in the region.
Missouri's cases passed 4,800 on Wednesday. Half of those cases are in St. Louis City and County.
BENDING THE CURVE
Garza said the measures taken by local leaders have helped deviate the curve, going from the worst case scenario to the most likely case of containing the outbreak.
"If we had not put all of these things in place, we would be having a much different conversation now," Garza said.
Cases take weeks to develop and Garza said it's going to take more time to even begin to discuss relaxing the protective measures taken. Garza said relaxing stay-at-home orders too soon will bring in a second wave. He said a second peak after April 25 is his biggest worry and will with no doubt overwhelm the healthcare system.
"I'm confident that our healthcare systems can handle that first wave," Garza said. "What concerns me now is we shouldn't be lulled into that false sense of security that everything is going to be fine ... I don't want us to suffer on the back end because of a rush to get back to normal too fast too soon on the front end."
Garza said local leaders shouldn't consider changing rules to social distancing and stay-at-home orders until at least mid-May.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
As of Wednesday, a total of 707 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the St. Louis region. Of those, 175 people were in intensive care units, down by 10 patients from Tuesday. Garza had previously said almost 70% patients in ICUs end up on a ventilator. The number of patients hospitalized has increased by 50% since April 5.
"The surge is real and it is continuing and we have to do all that we can to stop the spread," Garza said "The virus is still out there and it's still circulating and it's still causing death."
On any given day, St. Louis region hospitals have around 900 ventilators. Garza said there is no current need for additional ventilators.
"Right now, we seem to be doing pretty well with taking care of patients in our facilities," Garza said. "Our healthcare systems are being able to handle the patient load that's coming into our facilities."
Garza said 59 COVID-19 patients were released from area hospitals on Tuesday.
