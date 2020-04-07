ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New projections for when coronavirus will peak in Missouri have been updated, according to metrics from Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.
READ: 'Steep part of the curve;' Dr. Garza says St. Louisans need to brace 'difficult' weeks ahead
The projections show peak demand for hospital resources on April 19 and 352 total deaths in Missouri are forecasted by August.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Sunday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is expected to peak in two to three weeks.
Dr. Garza with the task force expects 80,000 to have the virus by the end of April. He said somewhere between 30 and 50 percent of those with the virus do not have symptoms.
Garza said about 30% of patients admitted to a hospital will need intensive care, and 70% of patients in the intensive care unit will need ventilators. Garza said this applies to both St. Louis and nationwide.
As of Tuesday, there are 2,045 cases in News 4's viewing area in Missouri.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Crawford
|3
|0
|Franklin
|37
|3
|Gasconade
|2
|0
|Iron
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|87
|2
|Lincoln
|24
|1
|Phelps
|1
|0
|Pike
|4
|0
|St. Charles
|237
|7
|St. Francois
|18
|1
|St. Louis City
|440
|10
|St. Louis County
|1173
|24
|Ste Genevieve
|6
|0
|Warren
|13
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
