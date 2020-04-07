Virus Outbreak Missouri

People walk down a street wearing face coverings Monday, April 6, 2020, in St. Louis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings after recent studies have shown a significant portion of the population can transmit the coronavirus without showing any symptoms. 

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New projections for when coronavirus will peak in Missouri have been updated, according to metrics from Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

The projections show peak demand for hospital resources on April 19 and 352 total deaths in Missouri are forecasted by August.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Sunday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is expected to peak in two to three weeks.

Dr. Garza with the task force expects 80,000 to have the virus by the end of April. He said somewhere between 30 and 50 percent of those with the virus do not have symptoms.

Garza said about 30% of patients admitted to a hospital will need intensive care, and 70% of patients in the intensive care unit will need ventilators. Garza said this applies to both St. Louis and nationwide.

As of Tuesday, there are 2,045 cases in News 4's viewing area in Missouri. 

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Crawford 3 0
Franklin 37 3
Gasconade 2 0
Iron 0 0
Jefferson 87 2
Lincoln 24 1
Phelps 1 0
Pike 4 0
St. Charles 237 7
St. Francois 18 1
St. Louis City 440 10
St. Louis County 1173 24
Ste Genevieve 6 0
Warren 13 0
Washington 0 0
 

