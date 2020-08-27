BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There's new activity at the West Lake Landfill Superfund site in Bridgeton.
In the 1970s, radioactive waste from the Manhattan project was illegally dumped there.
The EPA and Missouri Department of Natural Resources are monitoring a project to solve a problem with water runoff during a heavy rain.
There's been concern in the past that a heavy rain might carry radioactive soil off the site. On Wednesday, crews started removed trees and brush. They'll also bring in new soil to stop storm water runoff from Bridgeton Landfill from running onto West Lake Landfill.
During past heavy rains, the EPA said it tested the storm water and didn't find elevated levels of radiation.
Those who've been fighting for a cleanup of the waste for years say this project is a hopeful sign that progress is being made at the site. And also shows the closer working relationship the EPA has with the community now.
"Good things are happening. We're going to make sure we focus on that and keep them happening,” said Dawn Chapman with Just Moms STL.
Two years ago, there was an agreement to remove 70 percent of the buried radioactive waste. Removal of the material isn't expected to start for about a year and a half.
