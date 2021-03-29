ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With help from the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR), Missouri residents can get financial assistance with their past-due utility bills like Spire Electric.
The program, administered through Missouri’s Housing Development Commission, will help renters with outstanding bills dating back to April 2020 and up to three months of future rent and energy expense.
“With so many people experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic, help with rental and utility expenses is critical to our customers and communities,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri. “Fortunately, there are great resources available through the State Assistance for Housing Relief program to assist people with past-due bills when they need it most.”
To qualify for SAFHR, you must meet the following requirements
- You must currently live in a residential rental property in Missouri and have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income (based on the most recent 30 days or the 2020 annual income).
- In addition, a tenant must be receiving unemployment benefits or have experienced a reduction in household income and incurred significant costs or financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
You can apply now through Sept. 30. online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.