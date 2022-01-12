New privately-funded, local initiative to provide resources, guidance to Afghan refugees in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 500 Afghan refugees have resettled in St. Louis since January of 2021 and a new initiative aims to make the transition process easier.
The new initiative, funded by Arch Grants founder Jerry Schlichter, says it will pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into the refugee community, enabling them to assimilate into the community and begin building their new lives.
"We want this program to show the federal government and the country that St. Louis is a place that has a program and a community base like no other city anywhere," Schlichter said. "Come here, we will support you, we will back you."
Schlichter likens the resettlement to that of the Bosnian community of St. Louis nearly 30 years ago.
"We have seen what that did for us," he said. "Let's not miss this opportunity."
Previously, many of the refugees have struggled to find housing, with many landlords requiring a 12-month lease. The International Institute of St. Louis is one of nine resettlement agencies named by the federal government. It has worked with more than 500 refugees to help them find new homes, but a lack of resources and red tape has slowed the process.
But now, Schlichter said, with additional funding, the institute can negotiate with landlords.
The plan also calls for the establishment of an Afghan Chamber of Commerce, an Afghan newspaper and an Afghan Community Center.
It will also fund tuition and translators for 10 people for computer coding classes at Claim Academy, iPads for 200 Afghan families, access to 10 entrepreneurial grants, free use of indoor soccer fields for kids and a liaison for Afghan immigrants at the International Institute.
Schlichter said the program is fully funded and will be implemented immediately. He is also calling on business leaders in the community, along with volunteers, to help with the transition process.
Volunteers are needed at the International Institute to help sponsor refugees, provide transportation, access to medical care, job opportunities and office support.
The institute said while many of the refugees are eager to work, paperwork is slow moving and backlogged. It has many employers lined up ready to offer positions once work visas are approved.
