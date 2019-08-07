ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --A new President and CEO has been named for the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri (PPSLRSWMO).
Effective Aug. 12, Yamelsie Rodriguez will bring over 15 years of health care and management experience when she takes the helm, according to the organization.
“At a time where the state of Missouri is weaponizing the regulatory process to push their dangerous agenda to deny women access to abortion, I am determined to keep fighting for reproductive justice and equity, in the courts and beyond to protect access to the full range of reproductive health care, including safe abortion care for all Missourians,” said Rodriguez. “I am incredibly honored to lead PPSLRSWMO’s strong team into the future, a future where everyone as access to the important health care services they need, no matter what.”
Rodriguez most recently served as the Chief Operation Officer of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, where she led a team of over 220 employees.
