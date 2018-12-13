(KMOV.com) - A new potentially life-saving app has been in launched in three St. Louis-area counties.
The app is called Pulse Point. It aims to help save lives in ways only modern technology can allow.
First responders from multiple area departments unveiled the life-saving purpose of the new app on Thursday.
“When someone calls 911 to report a cardiac arrest, it locates the person, drops a pin if you will. It will draw a circle around them for a quarter mile anybody who has this app in that bubble. It will alert them, it will say “CPR is needed,” said Chris McCarthy with the Fenton Fire District.
Officials say the Pulse Point App turns a neighborhood into a community of lifesavers. The app is available in St. Louis, Franklin and Jefferson Counties.
First responders say it is always a good idea to be certified in CPR so you can help save a life if needed.
