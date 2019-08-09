The Hubble Space Telescope recently took this a brand new portrait of Jupiter.
In it-- you can also see the vivid colors and intricate details in the swirling clouds of the planet.
The planet's great red spot also stands out.
That spot-- which is actually a storm-- has lasted 150 years that we know of.
Some of the clouds can be seen moving toward the circular storm.
