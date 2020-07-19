ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New policies at the post office could mean major changes to delivery in your neighborhood. It's reportedly all due to COVID-19 cost-cutting measures imposed by the postmaster general.
Over the last few months, Jerry and Margaret Huntebrinker have relied more heavily than ever on their mail delivery. A service they say is now sporadic at best in their Florissant neighborhood.
"You don't know when it's coming. You may think it's suppose to come Monday and it doesn't show up until Thursday or Friday and you could be out for several days," one of them said.
The two say they've waited days and sometimes weeks for important bills and other paperwork.
There's new concern those delays could get even longer under cost-cutting efforts being imposed by the new postmaster general. The Associated Press and Washington Post report the new policy eliminates overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers.
According to an internal memo, if distribution centers run late, mail will be kept for the next day. Those measure are reportedly taken to ensure the post office survives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's very frustrating but nothing we can do about it," Debbie Sanstone said.
