ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The planners behind the Chouteau Greenway are asking the public to come up with a new name.
The plan for the project calls for connecting Forest Park to the Arch, Fairground Park to Tower Grove Park.
Planners released new design plans of what the proposed sprawling greenway will look like once completed. See those renderings here.
The renderings are just concepts and will not be the final design, but they help understand the vision for the multi-million dollar project.
“What we wanted to do is come up with some colorful ideas to help people understand what could happen, what a greenway might look like,” said Susan Trautman, CEO of Great Rivers Greenway.
Great Rivers Greenway has helped create 121 miles of trails and paths throughout the St. Louis region and this project would transform the city. And with the framework now in place with where exactly this new greenway system will go, they are seeking a new name.
Those behind the project say they are looking for a name that’s easier to say and is more meaningful to everyone.
To submit an idea for a name, click here. The number of entries per person are unlimited and ideas can be submitted through the end of January.
READ: Chouteau Greenway designers looking for your input
Ideas for a new name can be submitted via text by texting “NAME” to 77222.
As they work to rename the project, Trautman saied they are moving forward. In the coming months they will raise funds for design and the acquisition of some parts including an elevated rail line over Vandeventor which would help connect the existing greenway at Cortex to major development in Midtown like the Foundry and the Armory.
For more about the plan and how it has grown, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.