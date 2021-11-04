SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The sharp smell of spray paint wafted around Cleveland High School in Dutchtown Thursday afternoon. Two people could be seen walking away from the long-vacant school where graffiti dots the brick walls.
“I live just down the street, people break into it constantly, it’s full of mold, it’s been set on fire multiple times. Parts of it don’t even have a roof because of that,” said 25th Ward Alderman Shane Cohn.
Cleveland High School closed in 2006. It’s one of 21 buildings on the St. Louis Public School District’s (SLPS) surplus property list. The decade long decay is one of the reason’s Cohn is introducing a resolution on Friday to the Board of Alderman that would explore allowing the City of St. Louis to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to stabilize or acquire some of these properties, vacant for more than a decade.
Sixteen of the buildings meet that criteria, the majority of them in north St. Louis. Berto Garcia with Garcia Properties has a lot of experiencing with renovating old buildings, including the former Gratiot School in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood.
“We toured a couple of different schools and we felt that was the best one for what we wanted to do,” said Garcia.
The building was turned into apartments. Similar redevelopments have taken place at other former schools. Garcia says one of the biggest challenges is the structural condition of the property.
“The biggest enemy to vacant buildings is water,” he explained.
Which is why Cohn wants to see if more can be done to stabilize the vacant schools and then work with the St. Louis Development Corporation to create a building-by-building report on all available development incentives that will support the conversion of these vacant buildings into productive commercial, residential or mixed-uses. They would also like to see what it would cost to create feasibility plans, including architectural, engineering, and environmental review to help attract top-notch developers and to stabilize buildings to prevent further deterioration.
The resolution is non-binding and Cohn says he doesn’t know how much it would cost to make this plan come to fruition, but he wants the discussions to begin. A spokesperson for SLPS says they have not had a chance to thoroughly read the plan and can’t make a comment at this time.
