ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Safety in downtown St. Louis has been a big concern over the last few weeks, sparking the installation of concrete barriers on multiple streets last week to help curb shootings and speeding.
Some businesses along Washington Avenue believe the barriers blocking off a portion of the street are to blame for a big hit to their sales.
“People look down here they don’t think we’re open, they think we’re closed," said Jesse Woolfork, owner of DNA, a high-end men's clothing store.
Missy Kelley, president and CEO of Downtown STL, hopes this new plan will address some of those concerns, especially in areas where speeding in a major concern.
“Instead of having these not very attractive, but effective barriers and barricades, we can have things that are beautiful like pocket parks narrow the lanes of tucker but also make it beautiful," said Kelley.
The money to pay for that would come from the Downtown Community Improvement District, or CID. The downtown CID has been in place for 20 years and covers 180-square blocks.
Property owners who live in that area pay into it every year, which helps cover the cost for lights, security cameras, bike police, plants, and trash pickup.
This new plan would re-allocate some of the money that is currently being used for marketing, which will instead be covered by Downtown STL.
“What we would like to do is have all of the funding, which is about $3 million, go to safety, beatification and infrastructure," said Kelley.
This means CID could look into hiring more police, even from an outside department if necessary, adding more cameras, and more lights.
“None of us are happy with state of safety in downtown, we’re not. That said, it would be less safe if we didn’t have a CID. The problem is not an ineffective CID. The problem is there are not enough law enforcement officers to police the city of St. Louis and to police downtown St. Louis.”
Business owners like Woolfork are all for anything to make downtown more appealing.
“I think once they put more police on the streets, more lighting, things like that, it’ll make people feel safe," said Woolfork.
The new plan also calls for about a 23 percent reduction in the fees property owners pay. The reduction aims to help alleviate lost revenue from COVID-19. Kelley said even though less money would be coming in, the way it would be re-allocated would still allow the CID to invest more into safety, beautification, and infrastructure.
In order to make this plan possible, more than 50 percent of the property owners have to sign a petition, which then needs approval from the board of aldermen.
Kelley said the current CID contract is good through December 2021. She is hoping to get this plan approved sooner so it can take effect January 1st, 2021.
